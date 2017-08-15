Mansfield PD trying to ID human remains found in 2015

Remains found in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Texas -- Police in Mansfield are asking for help solving the murder of a woman whose body was found in 2015.

On Aug. 29, 2015, police arrived in the 700 block of Mitchell Road after someone called and said they found human remains.

The remains were sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, which determined the victim was a black female between 35 and 50 years old, who was 5'2" to 5'10". She may have had a healed fracture of her upper breastbone.

The condition of that fracture suggests the victim had been dead for at least five years or more before she was found. The medical examiner determined she may have disappeared between 1998 and 2011. DNA and dental evidence will be matched to the missing persons database.

The skull that was found was sent to a forensic artist with the Texas Rangers. You can see computerized images of what she may have looked like above.

Police are asking for anyone who may know this person to come forward.

