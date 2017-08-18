Mass resignation letter to Trump appears to spell 'RESIST'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A mass resignation letter addressed to President Trump is turning heads for more than the 16 people who said they quit.

As some people pointed out online, the first letter of each paragraph from the Committee on the Arts and the Humanities spells out the word “RESIST.”

Do you think they did this on purpose or is it just a coincidence?

Presidential Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resignation letter by wusa9 on Scribd

Note: Highlighting was added. The letter was not delivered to the president with letters highlighted.

