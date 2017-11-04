Md. Las Vegas shooting victim continues to improve

CROFTON, MD. (WUSA9) - The Maryland native shot in the head during the Las Vegas shooting massacre continues to make improvement.

According to GoFundMe page, 27-year-old Tina Frost made more strides by baking cookies, kicking and throwing a five inch rubber ball, walking the halls without assistance and is speaking more and more words.

Frost is scheduled to have her next big surgery in a few weeks.

The following was written on the GoFundMe page:

"Thank you for the overwhelming support and especially the prayers that have been lifted for Tina. We hope you understand that we still are not ready for a lot of visitors, only close family and friends, as Tina always tries to be her polite and sweet self, but it truly exhausts her. Please continue to pray in the days ahead and we’ll continue to keep you posted every few days."

