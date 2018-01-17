Been hearing some extra loud booms from Fort Hood this week? Here's why

As Central Texans, we're used to loud noises from Fort Hood and SpaceX. So, some of you may already be rolling your eyes at this article. But, with the rapid growth of our area and the transient nature of the Killeen community, several questions have popped up about this week's loud booms. So, we're addressing them.

Air Force F-16s from the 457th Fighter Squadron, 301st Fighter Wing, of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, are conducting live munitions release training now through Friday Jan. 19 on post with help from Fort Hood's 11th Air Support Operations Squadron's joint terminal attack controllers and air liaison officers.

That's a lot of words. But, it means you'll hear loud explosions in the late afternoon and early evening hours this week.

"This training is being conducted in conjunction with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers who are training for their upcoming National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, rotation in February," Fort Hood said.

Fort Hood said the training would help facilitate efforts to increase the post's range usage by Texas and other U.S.-based Air Force flying units.

