Central Texas VA health care will continue even if government shuts down

CENTRAL TEXAS -- The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will continue to operate through advanced appropriations should a partisan battle between Democrats and Republicans in Congress force a government shutdown at 12 a.m. Saturday.

Senate Democrats have threatened to filibuster a government-wide funding bill that passed the House Thursday -- at least until they strike a deal to shield roughly 700,000 younger undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Republicans claim the Democrats are holding the entire government hostage all to protect "Dreamers," the title that has been given to those young immigrants who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is committed to providing premiere, consistent care and service to Veterans and their families at all times," the VA said in a statement on its website. "VA’s mission provides no exception to this standard even when operations are limited by the absence of appropriations (commonly known as a 'government shutdown')"

>> Click here to read more about the VA's contingency plan. <<

President Donald Trump vowed on Friday not to leave for a weekend getaway to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his inauguration at his Mar-a-Lago estate unless a government shutdown was avoided.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the chances of a government shutdown were "between 50 and 60 percent."

KCEN/Associated Press