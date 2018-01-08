Cornyn's bill helping veterans get commercial driving jobs becomes law

President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill introduced by U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) that streamlines the process by which active-duty military members and reservists can obtain their Commercial Driver's Licenses to get future jobs.

The law, called the Jobs for Our Heroes Act, exempts current and former service members from all or a portion of civilian commercial vehicle driving tests if they had already obtained similar driving experience in the military.

Under prior law, that exemption only applied to certain veterans. Active-duty military members and reservists were not exempt. So, the Department of Transportation had granted a two-year exemption allowing states to waive the commercial driver's license knowledge test for those service members who had not been included. Now, Cornyn's law makes that exemption permanent.

The new law also makes it easier for veterans to access DOT-required health examinations. Previously, those attempting to get their commercial driver's licenses had been traveling long distances to be examined by specially-certified physicians. The new law makes it easier for VA medical professionals to get certified, allowing them to offer more examinations at more locations.

