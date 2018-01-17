Fire damages dining facility on Fort Hood

A fire caused minor damage to a dining facility on north Fort Hood Wednesday afternoon.

Directorate of Emergency Services personnel were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. after a fire was reported at the DFAC facility.

"As a safety precaution, the building manager had already evacuated personnel in the building due to the sprinkler system discharging water and possible interaction with the electrical system," a Fort Hood spokesperson said.

When emergency personnel arrived, the fire was already extinguished.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

