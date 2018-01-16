Food delivery app expands to Fort Hood

The JoyRun app already has more than 50 users in the Fort Hood military community and the start-up is hoping to add even more. (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - A popular food delivery app at universities is expanding to military installations, and Fort Hood is one of the first for the experience.

The JoyRun app is at 30 universities. Users opting to do a run can help someone else out and get paid to do it. Anyone delivering the app can get anywhere from one to five dollars per drop off per person.

They've already added at least 50 users on and around Fort Hood with the soft launch and are hoping to add more. Local representative Kimber Tremper said it's a great way for single soldiers and for spouses to earn some extra cash. Spouses said it also keeps them busy while their soldier is out working, training or deployed.

"If your kids are in school and you only want to work during the day, you can set your hours so that you're running during certain times. Or you want to work after the kids are asleep and your husband's home, you'll have the ability to do that, so you make it what you want it," Tremper said.

The app recently launched at Lackland Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Tremper said it's especially perfect for military spouses and for single soldiers, both to deliver and receive.

"You can just help out your local community because it's really that mindset of it takes a village," she explained.

Kimberly Ford is one of the spouses joining JoyRun in the Fort Hood neighborhoods. It's a familuy friendly option for her as she goes on runs with her son, Royce.

The runners design their own schedule, letting other users know where they're going and when they'll be there.

"I enjoy it because it's not something I have to commit to. I can do it when I feel that I need it," she said.

She said it's a great source of income. She got three dollars per delivery straight into her pocket during her recent run.

"A medium waffly fry and 10 piece nugget," Ford said, ordering at Chick-Fil-A.

JoyRun plans to launch the program at two military bases each month for the next year. The expansion is a way for the start-up to show support for the military.

"Giving back to our military community, whether that's sponsoring lunches at the USO which is something we're looking into, just really creating a positive presence," said the local representative.

