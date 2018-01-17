Fort Hood Air Force Squadron coordinates air attacks

11th ASOS Commander Frank Biancardi said communication between all the different players is key to each mission. (Photo: KCEN)

FORT HOOD - If you live in Central Texas--especially close to Fort Hood--you're going to hear some explosions this week.

The 11th Air Support Operations Squadron is working closely with F16 pilots out of the Dallas Forth Worth area. When deployed with the Army, the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, or JTAC, coordinate air attacks on specific targets.

Communication is a crucial ingredient to success for the U.S. Air Force Airmen with a Fort Hood Air Force Squadron.

"99 percent of what these airmen do, besides being combat capable and able to run with their Army counterparts and engage with their weapons, it's about communicating the message from the ground commander to that Air Force member to that aircraft and back down that chain and make sure everyone is on the same page," Lieutenant Colonel Frank Biancardi, 11th ASOS Commander said.

The squadron is using a tool called a 9 line, maps, equipment such as a laser and radio communication to broadcast an exact location for the F-16s to strike a target, preparing them to get partnered with the U.S. Army.

"We're there for them as much as they're there for us," said JTAC Senior Airman Nicholas James Ward with the 11th ASOS.

It can take months of training to get a JTAC airman ready.

"There's one of us and there can be 500 Army personnel. And we're their one lifeline in case something does go bad," JTAC Staff Sergeant Matt Marshall said. "so we actually bring the big guns in, so we can be pretty expeditious with it and save lives."

It's a demanding job requiring multi-tasking, according to the airmen. The airmen say it's beneficial to get out of the simulations and into the field.

"You're hearing the aircraft, hearing the explosions, hearing everything going on, get more into the scenario and you're not stuck behind a screen," said Ward.

The 11th ASOS is qualifying during training this week before they head to the National Training Center in California next month.

