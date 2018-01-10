Fort Hood brigade deploying to Europe this summer

Fort Hood's 1st Cav Division will be deploying a brigade in the summer. (Photo: KCEN)

The Department of the Army announces Fort Hood's 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team will be deploying to Europe this summer.

About 3,500 troops will be supporting the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission, the same mission Fort Hood's 1st Air Cav Brigade is supporting overseas - a mission focused on deterring Russian aggression and increase security in the region.

The 1st Brigade from Central Texas will be replacing Fort Riley's 2nd Brigade from Kansas.



