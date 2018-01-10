KCEN
Fort Hood brigade deploying to Europe this summer

The Department of the Army announced Fort Hood's 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team will be deploying to Europe this summer.

Jillian Angeline, KCEN 7:56 PM. CST January 10, 2018

About 3,500 troops will be supporting the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission, the same mission Fort Hood's 1st Air Cav Brigade is supporting overseas - a mission focused on deterring Russian aggression and increase security in the region.

The 1st Brigade from Central Texas will be replacing Fort Riley's 2nd Brigade from Kansas.
 

