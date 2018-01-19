Fort Hood soldiers could see their pay delayed if government shuts down

Active-duty Fort Hood soldiers could see their pay delayed if the Senate's partisan standoff over immigration forces a government shutdown that lasts more than two weeks.

In order to avoid a shutdown, the Senate needs to pass a four-week spending bill that kicks the can down the road and keeps the government funded for another month. That bill already passed the House. But, Senate Democrats plan to filibuster the bill unless they can get the GOP to agree to a deal on DACA -- a program that protects from deportation roughly 700,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as children.

If a shutdown happens, contingency plans would keep most military operations running because they are considered essential. Those would include combat missions, intelligence operations and training exercises, according to the New York Times.

All of Fort Hood's active-duty military members would keep working if the government shuts down at 12 a.m. Saturday. Because soldiers are paid on the 1st and the 15th of each month, they would see no delay in their pay unless the shutdown lasted past Feb. 1, according to the Washington Post. If that happened, they could go without pay until the shutdown ended or until Congress and President Trump signed off on a temporary plan to send them money in the meantime, The Post reported.

They could also find help outside of the government. Historically, military relief groups and financial institutions have stepped up to help the military community by offering to advance active-duty paychecks while a shutdown was underway, the Army Times reported.

Military retiree pension checks are paid from a different pool of money. And, retiree paychecks will not stop if the government shuts down. In a similar way, VA disability pay and GI Bill payments are unlikely to be impacted unless the shutdown lasts for several weeks, according to Military.com.

During a shutdown, military contractors whose work has already been totally funded would continue to work, but the Defense Department would stop issuing new contracts. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis estimated the shutdown would put approximately 50 percent of civilian workers on furlough, according to The Times.

In Fort Hood's case, civilians working at military exchanges could expect to continue working. But, those working in commissaries would likely see their workplaces close during a shutdown, according to Military.com.

Of course, any of that could be subject to change. So, you can bet people will be watching Congress closely Friday night.

© 2018 KCEN-TV