Fort Hood welcomes first baby boy born at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood welcomed its first baby born in Bell County at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Crystal Young is in the 1st Air Cav Brigade and her husband is a retired soldier, last stationed at Fort Gordon.

Crystal and her husband, Demetrius, said they did not plan on having Demetrius Young, Jr. yet, but the baby had other plans.

Demetrius Young, Jr. was supposed to be born around January 8.

"The only thing that came to mind was three numbers 9-1-1, here's the situation that we're in right now. And basically the Harker Heights fire department and paramedics I'd really like to extend my right hand," said Demetrius Young.

Demetrius Young, Jr. was born just before 3 a.m. on New Years Day. He weighed in at seven pounds, six ounces.

The Young family was showered with gifts from the hospital, but the community pitched in too.

Grace Christian Center in Killeen donated a big basket of goodies, such as blankets, bibs and diapers to the family for the New Year's miracle.

"Well it's exciting and it's a blessing to be able to give back to the community," Pastor Teresa Price said. "To actually get out of our four walls."

It's the fourth year the Grace Christian Center participated to help the first baby boy and baby girl of the new year in the community.

"When they see the basket that is so full, they get excited because they never expected someone would bless them, especially church," said Mitzi Gibson, a member of the church.

The Fort Hood CARDAMC leaders also presented the family with gifts in honor of the celebration.

