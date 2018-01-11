Homemade basket a morale boost for Fort Hood spouses

Army wife Emily Dirks is turning a wine bottle into a shiny pineapple, her latest creation for another military wife. (Photo: KCEN)

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood military spouses are finding creative ways to lift each other's spirits, as a way to bond with other military families. And it starts with something made from the heart.

"Every time I make something for these baskets, it's the first time," Emily Dirks said, wife of a soldier with the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team in the 1st Cavalry Division. "So that's kind of the gift, she gets all these truffles and a bottle of wine."

It is not her first operation for Facebook group, Fort Hood Homemade.

"I've used more hot glue in these past couple months than I ever have in my life," Dirks said.

The spouses are secretly paired with one another and make baskets for a morale boost. The group is only about six-months-old but gaining popularity quickly.

"I was having the worst week, my kids were all sick, I even completely forgot about the basket and one day I just opened my door and it was like right there and I was like, oh my God. It like completely made my entire, like I forgot all about everything going on in my entire life," Facebook group creator Lily Lawrence said.

With the project complete, Dirks traveled to the receiving spouse's house for what the group calls the ding dong ditch. And Anna Delacerda gets the special surprise.

"This is kind of a way to keep them up in their spirits, I feel like that. And it helps them, you know, get through with long deployment or you know if their husband's in the field or if their husband's at NTC," Delacerda said.

