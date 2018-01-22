Military families react to end of government shutdown

While Amanda Salas is relieved now, the mother of three kids under eight-years-old, says she was worried when she learned more about the shutdown during the weekend. (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - It was a stressful three days for military families in the Fort Hood area -- not sure if their next paycheck would really come on Feb. 1.

With the news of the shutdown coming to an end, there is mixed reaction among the military community.

Mother of three and wife of a Fort Hood soldier, Amanda Salas, said she was worried until the temporary solution Monday.

"We try and make meals so we can ration to make it paycheck to paycheck. Because after we end of paying our bills, we maybe have 150 dollars left, not including grocery shopping yet," Salas said.

She said she and her friends were talking about the news all weekend, including during the Eagles-Viking game on Sunday.

"Disheartening to hear that we might not get our pay because these are the men and women that give us our freedom," Salas said.

Salas told Channel 6 she is excited to continue to provide for her family and some other military families feel the same way.

"I did go to Aldi earlier to try and save some money, yes, but I've been through it before. It's just a matter of time, but I had faith it would eventually work out," said one Fort Hood military wife, Sarah.

But not all military families are breathing a sigh of relief just yet.

One family said on social media it is a band-aid on a wounded infection.

"I still have stress, I still have worry, but I still have a little bit of faith in our government," Stephanie, a Fort Hood military spouse said.

Another military veteran wife said she wishes everyone could push their problems down the road.

"If they're gonna make the military do without, then I think Congress should also do without--there should be a provision, they don't get paid, you don't get paid," Josie said.

