Military runs in blood for Suprobo family

WACO - The holidays are a time to be surrounded by loved ones. The Suprobo brothers are living a life of service, following their father's footsteps.

Susilo Suprobo retired from Fort Hood in October after 34 years of service. His time in the Army also inspired his sons to serve in the military or in government.

"Doing PT on your own is not as fun as doing it in a group. And so since he had four boys, he thought that would be a great idea to get himself motivated and get us off the couch," Andrew Suprobo, now with the 987th Blood Support Detachment said.

Andrew remembers the quality time when he dad was not training or working on post.

"Create my path, also something I can relate to my father with," he said about service in the Army.

It can be rough at times as a military kid, but there's always a silver lining.

"When I was younger, between the ages of 3 and 10, it was a lot of fun because he'd come home dressed in fatigues or whatever and we'd get to wrestle on the floor...and then sometimes he'd bring home MRE, meal ready to eat, and we'd get to enjoy that. At the time we thought it was really cool," Josh Suprobo said. After Josh lost his job in the retail sector in 2008, his dad encouraged him to join the Army.

"And I was like short of that, what else can I do? And he said well apply for the government. And I did and I got a job at the IRS," he said.

The brothers moved quite a bit, sharing good times, and their bedrooms.

"Yea, we usually shared a room," said one brother.

"Sometimes we put tape down the middle," brother Mahesa chimed in.

Mahesa is now a Captain in the Army with the Signal Corps. He did not plan on following in his dad's footsteps. But he actually followed quite closely in his footsteps.

"And this was just after 9/11 so there was some patriotism in there," he said.

Brother Matt said he was influenced to join after seeing his dad and brothers serving their country.

"And when I was growing up, he didn't really take work home with him. But he took me to work with him," Matt said. Matt is now in Army Civil Affairs.

Their father Susilo is one of 14 children himself. He's the youngest. He knows how important it is to hold family close.

"Family is to me, family is the foundation which a society built or exists," he said.

The brothers are based throughout the country, with one of them headed for deployment in Korea in 2018. Mahesa and his dad served together in Iraq in 2006.

"It was always really important, especially during the holidays, to be able to get together. It's always a blessing to be able to have the time to be able to do that," brother Matt Suprobo said.

A blessing for their father Susilo, who said family is the foundation for society.

"I am very proud of them. I think I can die now and be happy," father Susilo said.

