'Miscommunication' causes vehicle to crash into barrier on Fort Hood

A vehicle struck a barrier on Fort Hood Tuesday morning, causing damage to both the vehicle and the structure and backing up traffic nearby.

According to a Fort Hood official, the vehicle approached the West Fort Hood gate at Clarke Road and Highway 190 South. The official did not immediately say who was operating the vehicle or why the vehicle was there, but he said "a miscommunication" happened between the driver and the gate guards -- causing the guards to deploy the barrier system that prevents vehicles from entering the world's most sprawling military installation.

The Fort Hood official said no injuries were reported.

Repairs to the barrier were completed by 7:30 a.m., but there was a temporary traffic backup until then. Traffic flow has since returned to normal.

Channel 6 is working to determine who the driver was and whether or not the driver was detained. This story will be updated as more specific details become available.

© 2018 KCEN-TV