Second Lady Karen Pence advocates for art therapy to help Fort Hood soldiers

KILLEEN -- Second Lady Karen Pence on Monday afternoon visited Killeen, where she addressed the Texas Creative Forces conference underway at the Shilo Inn and advocated on behalf of art therapy as a means of healing current and former military members in Central Texas.

Monday marked day one of the two-day Creative Forces event, which was part of a joint pro-arts initiative between the National Endowment for the Arts and the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. State and local arts agencies also provided support.

The Creative Forces Military Healing Arts Network has worked to build community-based military and family support for arts programs in and around Fort Hood. Members of the network say art programs can help our veterans cope with PTSD.

"Art therapy is saving lives," Mrs. Pence said.

Pence told the story of a soldier she met who used clay to help his mind avoid dark places.

"So, yes, arts therapy is powerful in the military population -- really powerful," Mrs. Pence said. "But, it is there for everybody."

The conference was scheduled to include demonstrations by artists, opportunities for art providers to meet the community, and discussions about the art needs of the military community.

