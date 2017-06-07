KCEN
Close

More than 150 marijuana plants seized from vacant home in NW Houston

KHOU.com Staff , KENS 5:41 AM. CDT June 08, 2017

HOUSTON - Deputies seized more than 150 marijuana plants from a vacant home near Cypress Falls High School on Wednesday.

The home is located in a neighborhood right behind the school. Precinct 5 Constables released video from inside the two-story home showing the sophisticated operation. 

Three rooms in the house were rigged with expensive lights and an irrigation system. 

No one was living in the home, deputies said. A man was taken into custody after the raid.

Deputies conducted the raid after being tipped off by concerned neighbors.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories