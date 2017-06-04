KCEN
More than 160 coyotes killed as hunt continues in Georgia

Staff, The Associated Press , WXIA 1:28 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - More than 160 coyotes have been killed in Georgia since the state's "coyote challenge" for hunters and trappers began in April.

The Times reports that the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's program allows hunters and trappers the chance to win a lifetime sporting license by killing up to five coyotes each month.

Each kill counts as an entry in the monthly raffle.

The Gainesville newspaper reports that so far, more than 40 people have participated in the program, which continues until August.

State wildlife officials say coyotes are now present in large numbers in every county in Georgia. They range from 15 to 30 pounds and usually travel in packs.

State officials say the animals are unprotected, invasive animals that prey on calves, chickens, other livestock, and pets.

