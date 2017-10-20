Photo/Kalan Martinez (Photo: Kalan Martinez)

CHAMBERS COUNTY - UPDATE|

A woman who witnessed the horrific crash gave us a descriptions of her experience.

Brittany Sumner said, "We were scared. Our car stopped just in time. The jack knifed truck almost hit us head on but we didn’t get hit at all."

"We saw the cars and 18 wheelers in our rear view mirror hitting each other then the white ford with the RV was hit and it was like we had a bubble around us," Sumner continued.

She also sent photos of the scene:

Original story: A multi-vehicle accident along westbound Interstate 10 near Anahuac has left more than 30 people injured.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says the accident invovled multiple 18-wheelers, at least one of which that was carrying hazardous materials. He says at least 5 different ambulances were sent to hospital and that mororists should expect _10 westbound lanes to remains closed "for awhile."

A 12News viewer sent a video that shows more than a dozen cars, trucks and 18-wheelers involved in the wreck.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV