Protests hit Texas against immigration ban
Protesters gathered in the Dallas Fort Worth Airport singing and chanting historical American memoir yesterday in response to the President's immigration ban. They also gathered in George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, as spectators for Super B
KCEN 7:24 AM. CST January 30, 2017
More Stories
-
Fatal shooting at Quebec City mosqueJan 29, 2017, 9:17 p.m.
-
VA officials list jobs exempted from federal hiring freezeJan 27, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
-
Killeen hires new city managerJan 27, 2017, 7:52 p.m.