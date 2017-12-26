Part of Denton Square destroyed by 4-alarm fire

DENTON, TEXAS - Part of the historic Denton Square was destroyed in a large fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called at about 4 a.m. to the Downtown Mini Mall on Locust Street, right across from the historic Denton Courthouse-On-The-Square.

Part of the Mini Mall, a local flea market which sells vintage collectibles among other things, suffered a roof collapse and water damage.

Update on Denton 4 alarm fire. A section of the Mini Mart Mall is a total loss. A roof collapse on the building and water damage reported. pic.twitter.com/rOeHJXfGv3 — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 26, 2017

No injuries were reported.

At least 12 businesses inside the Mini Mall were affected by the fire, which is still under investigation, as well as other businesses on the east side of the square.

The block of Locust Street and Austin Street between Hickory Street and Oak Street were anticipated to be closed for 24-48 hours, according to the Downtown Denton Facebook page.

Jupiter House Coffee, located next door to the Mini Mall, posted a video of damage to Facebook in the hours after the fire:

"At this moment we don’t have a lot of details about the fire but here is some video to show some of the damage," read the caption, posted just after 8 a.m. "We will keep you updated when we have any other information. Love ya Denton."

Several fire departments are helping Denton crews.

Members of Denton Young Professionals launched a GoFundMe page for fire relief donations.

© 2017 WFAA-TV