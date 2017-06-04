KCEN
Dancing officer at One Love Manchester concert lights up the internet

TEGNA 5:19 PM. CDT June 04, 2017

During Sunday's One Love Manchester benefit concert, Ariana Grande led an emotional show raising money for the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester, England. 

And one special moment caught on camera truly warmed hearts across the globe.

Social media instantly lit up with a flood of tweets, gifs, and posts about the police officer dancing with kids in the crowd. 

 

 

It even brought some people to tears. 

And clearly it was a memorable moment during an emotional night. 

 

 

