Authorities believe a gunman reported at the Orlando International Airport was attempting to commit "suicide by cop."

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference Tuesday night that 26-year-old Michael Wayne Pettigrew's gun had actually been a replica firearm. Officers who responded to the airport's car rental area earlier that evening said Pettigrew was trying to get officers to shoot him.

Once the area was evacuated and Pettigrew was surrounded, Mina said a crisis negotiator was able to get Pettigrew to surrender without shots being fired. Mina says Pettigrew, a former Marine, was being held for a mental evaluation but also faces aggravated assault charges.

Some flights were delayed during the nearly three-hour standoff. Airport operations were returning to normal late Tuesday night.

