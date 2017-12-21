Longtime sports broadcaster Dick Enberg dies at 82

Sportscaster Dick Enberg arrives at Tony La Russa's 3rd annual Leaders & Legends Gala at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino on November 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Animal Rescue Foundation) (Photo: David Becker, 2014 Getty Images)

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg, whose career spanned parts of seven decades, died on Thursday. He was 82.

Enberg’s wife, Barbara, confirmed her husband’s death to USA TODAY Sports on Thursday night. She told The San Diego Union-Tribune it appeared Enberg suffered a heart attack at their La Jolla, Calif., home as he prepared to fly from San Diego to Boston on Thursday morning.

Enberg was a fixture in the Southern California sports landscape through the 1960s and 1970s. He broke onto the national scene with a series of game shows and joined NBC, where he called eight Super Bowls, Major League Baseball games and Wimbledon for the network.

Enberg called San Diego Padres games as the team’s main television voice for seven years before he retired at the conclussion of the 2016 season.

© 2017 KING-TV