New bot turns President Trump's tweets into 'White House statements'

The @RealPressSecBot account launched on Sunday, June 4. (Photo: @RealPressSecBot via screenshot)

Every time President Trump tweets, he shows where he stands on any given issue.

Using that logic, there's now a Twitter bot that takes the president's tweets and puts them into an "official statement" format.

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/QgxHbYfwhX — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 5, 2017

The bot, @RealPressSecBot, checks Trump's Twitter account every five minutes, according to its Twitter bio. If there are new tweets from @realDonaldTrump, the bot spits out a new "statement."

The bot's tweeted for the first time ever on Sunday:

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/pLvuERPnkm — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 4, 2017

@RealPressSecBot was created by Russel Neiss, a Jewish educator and technologist who has made other bots.

I needed something to do during the kids' nap time... https://t.co/4WjfhnM7X8 — Russel Neiss (@russelneiss) June 4, 2017

I've actually never been more excited for the President to tweet..... — Russel Neiss (@russelneiss) June 4, 2017

According to @RealPressSecBot's Twitter bio, Neiss got the idea from Pat Cunnane, a former Obama aide.

For context - because he's President - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format. It's telling. pic.twitter.com/UZ7d2WJRs4 — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) June 4, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM