Paris police respond to incident at Notre Dame Cathedral

TEGNA 9:55 AM. CDT June 06, 2017

Authorities are responding to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, according to the department's official twitter account.

Authorities have urged passersby to stay away.

French media are reporting that the police shot a man who attacked an officer.

People inside the cathedral say that everyone is safe. 

 

 

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

