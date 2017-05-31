Trump will announce decision on climate agreement Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: USPresident Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Oval Office of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump has announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he intends to reveal his decision on the Paris climate agreement on Thursday at 3 p.m.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Reports indicate that he intends to withdraw from the agreement.

If the U.S. secedes from the alliance, it would become only the third nation out of 197 that is eligible to participate in the agreement but refuse to do so. The other countries are Syria and Nicaragua.

