Host of "Jeopardy!" Alex Trebek attends a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine "Jeopardy!" competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center on January 13, 2011 in Yorktown Heights, New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images) (Photo: Ben Hider, 2011 Getty Images)

"Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is recovering after undergoing surgery over the holidays for a blood clot in his brain caused by hitting his head.

In a video statement, Trebek said his prognosis is "excellent" and he plans to be back on the set of the popular trivia show "very, very soon."

Alex underwent surgery in late December, but he’s already up and around. We’ll let him tell you the news... pic.twitter.com/5LOA4etPDK — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 4, 2018

Trebek explained that after falling in October, he suffered a subdural hematoma-- a serious condition in which bleeding occurs in the brain area.

After some lingering symptoms, he had surgery to remove the hematoma and spent two days in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was released on Dec. 18, in time to celebrate Christmas at home with his family.

He plans to be returning to work mid-January, according to CBS.

Since "Jeopardy" is taped months in advance, Trebek's absence will have minimal impact on its shows-- the only change made to the schedule is to move the upcoming College Championship to April, CBS said.

77-year-old Trebek has been hosting the award-winning quiz show since 1984.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA