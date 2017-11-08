KCEN
Christopher Plummer to replace Kevin Spacey in Getty film

Kevin Spacey apologized to Anthony Rapp and came out as a gay man. Anthony Rapp is in the Star Trek: Discovery series, and is known for his role in feature film adaptation of Rent and A Beautiful Mind. Photos: Getty Images

LINDSEY BAHR and JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writers , TEGNA 8:39 PM. CST November 08, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kevin Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott's finished film "All the Money in the World" and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it's supposed to hit theaters.

People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly say Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. According to the report, all of Spacey scenes will be reshot. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are expected to participate.

Scott is intending to keep the film's Dec. 22 release date.

The film was originally set to have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 but was pulled earlier this week amid the sexual harassment reports surrounding Spacey.

Spacey has also been fired from "House of Cards."

