1 deputy killed, 4 others hurt in shooting in suburban Denver

Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.

