Did you get a weird Amazon email about a baby registry? You're not alone

Amazon sent some emails to its customers that weren't exactly what people were... expecting.

The emails sent Tuesday told recipients that a gift had been purchased from their baby registry. There was just one problem-- many of the customers don't have baby registries, or even babies for that matter.

The company has chalked it up to a technical error, saying in statements the emails were a glitch-- but not before the mistake caused confusion across the internet.

The reactions on Twitter ranged from befuddlement to anger to bemusement.

That awkward moment when Amazon says someone bought you a gift from your baby registry that you def don't have bc you're def not pregnant pic.twitter.com/p2PRM6sDIq — Anna Norris (@itsannacorinne) September 19, 2017

Apparently, @amazon thinks I'm having a baby & have a gift registry. (Nope x2). Also, ugh, what a crappy mistake to send to women. pic.twitter.com/gk8Lmbv9cr — Sam Kappucino (@samkap) September 19, 2017

Amazon just informed me that someone has purchased a gift from my baby registry. My baby is 21, and hopes it's a keg. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 19, 2017

Pro tip @amazon & @amazonregistry Don't send infertile women who've miscarried notices for gifts for a baby registry they don't have. 1/2 — Julia Claire (@Juliacsk) September 19, 2017

Hey @amazon! Not every woman wants a baby. And those that do often struggle to conceive. This email (spam?!) is INCREDIBLY inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/F194Zkhjkw — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) September 19, 2017

When you receive an email from @amazon that says someone "purchased a gift from your baby registry" #GetItTogetherAmazon #NotPregnant pic.twitter.com/JccuGiawrk — Kailyn McGowan (@kailyn_13) September 19, 2017

Just got an email someone sent me a gift from my Amazon baby registry?

I have A LOT of questions. What I don't have is a baby... — Virginia Draws 🎨 (@VPoltrack) September 19, 2017

Amazon sent a statement on Tuesday evening to customers who recieved the email.

"Earlier today, we accidentally sent you an email from Amazon Baby Registry," the apology said.

"We apologize for any confusion this may have caused."

