Five dead at Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma

Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY , TEGNA 9:17 AM. CDT September 13, 2017

Five residents at a Florida nursing home that lost power for several days during Hurricane Irma have died, Broward County officials said Wednesday.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three were found dead at the Hollywood, Fla., nursing home and two others died at a hospital.

 

 

Rescue crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills early Wednesday to evacuate scores more from the the facility, NBC Miami reports

 

 

Aerial footage showed patients sitting outside in wheelchairs and others being taken out of the facility on stretchers, CBS News reports.

Contributing: Associated Press  

