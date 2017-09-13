Five dead at Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma

In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. (Photo: NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

Five residents at a Florida nursing home that lost power for several days during Hurricane Irma have died, Broward County officials said Wednesday.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three were found dead at the Hollywood, Fla., nursing home and two others died at a hospital.

MORE: Boward FL mayor: 3 dead at facility, 2 pronounced dead at hospital. Facility's been w/o power for several days because of hurricane. pic.twitter.com/Nbxokqi4Au — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 13, 2017

Rescue crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills early Wednesday to evacuate scores more from the the facility, NBC Miami reports.

Aerial footage showed patients sitting outside in wheelchairs and others being taken out of the facility on stretchers, CBS News reports.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM