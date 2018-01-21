From protest to movement: Women march around the globe

Protesters hold up placards during the Women's March in London on January 21, 2018 as part of a global day of protests, a year to the day since Donald Trump took office as US president. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A weekend of marches for women's empowerment kicked off its second day around the globe Sunday with marches scheduled from Australia to Zambia and in the United States from Miami to Vancouver, Wash.

The marches are taking place against a backdrop of political dysfunction in Washington as the federal government shutdown stumbled into its own second day Sunday.

The "Look Back, March Forward" program pays homage to the 2017 Women's March that took place exactly one year ago Sunday. This year's marches were planned as a "celebration of the achievements of this global network held worldwide and a pledge to renewed and continued resistance in 2018."

In Australia, more than 1,500 people linked arms around Sydney's Hyde Park in a chain of solidarity, chanting "We are unbroken." They waved signs with slogans such as "Fight like a girl" and "Don't mansplain my rights to me."

In the U.S., a power-to-the-polls theme has focused on registering voters and encouraging women to run for office in November's midterm elections. In Phoenix, organizer Eva Burch said last year's march was a protest, this year's is a "movement."

"This year, we have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in 2018 elections," Burch said. "Last year, we discovered how much energy was waiting and willing to be harnessed in the community, and I felt like this year we had an obligation to tap into that and give people something to do."

In Miami, organizers said they were focused on voter registration, ending voter suppression in Florida and supporting marginalized communities. In Las Vegas, organizers were launching a drive aimed at registering 1 million voters.

"Nevada has recent experience with some of the most pressing issues facing women in our nation today, from gun violence to politicians accused of sexual assault," organizers said in a statement, adding that Nevada is a "a swing-state that will shape the Senate in 2018."

The weekend of marches began Saturday. Speakers across the nation criticized President Trump and vowed to protect women’s rights, the environment and American ideals of free speech, religious freedom and tolerance. Marchers chanted "This is what democracy looks like!"

Trump had a different take, tweeting: "Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!"

Wearing signature pink , knit "pussy hats" — which this year were available in a rainbow of colors to represent all races — marchers promised to use their votes to bring change.

Empowerment took on an added urgency this year after revelations of sexual misconduct by men in the media, politics, sports and other careers. And in New Jersey, first lady Tammy Murphy shared her #MeToo story with thousands of people who attended the Women’s March in Morristown, saying she wanted to "add my voice to this growing chorus.”

Murphy said she was a sophomore at the University of Virginia when she was dragged into bushes by an assailant who slammed her on her back, climbed on top of her and pulled up her shirt and skirt.

"I started screaming," she said. She finally bit the man "as hard as I could" and escaped, fleeing into a nearby fraternity house. The man escaped but eventually was nabbed for another crime and sent to prison.

"I know the feeling of helplessness," she said. "I know the disappointment of justice denied. By speaking out we can find our strength and ensure our lives are not defined by our experience.”

Contributing: Catherine Carrera, The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record

