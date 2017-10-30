Halloween 2017 freebies: Where to get Tuesday deals that will make you scream

Chuck E. Cheese's special Candy Corn Pizza features two colors and varieties of cheese, which mimic the look of the popular Halloween candy. (Photo: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CHUCK E. CHEESE)

Looking for more than just free candy this Halloween?

Several places are offering freebies for you and your mini-moochers on Tuesday.

Most places are waiting to see your squad gussied up as the next best thing to the actual "Family Guy" crew. But if pretending to be Peter and Lois isn't your thing, there are actually a few places just happy to see YOU!

Here are the best Halloween deals:

Free for all

Nestle Toll House Café: Wear a costume or show your best smile to get a free regular chocolate chip cookie Tuesday at participating locations. This freebie is for adults and kids.

Redbox: Text RETURN to 727272 to get a code for a free one-day DVD rental or $1.50 off a Blu-ray or video game rental. The code expires Nov. 4.

Kids' deals and freebies

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Families dining Tuesday at participating locations with costume-wearing kids 12 and younger receive up to two free kids' meals with the purchase of an adult entrée. The special is available at locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Long Island. Other locations could have similar specials so check with your closest location.

Chuck E. Cheese: Participating locations will be giving away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza on the hour, every hour on the hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, while supplies last. Also through Halloween, kids get 50 free tickets when they stop in wearing their Halloween costumes. Learn more at www.chuckecheese.com.

Cicis: Kids wearing costumes get a free kid’s buffet meal with the purchase of an adult buffet and regular size drink Tuesday. Limit one child per adult purchase.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Kids under 12 wearing costumes eat free at participating locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at participating restaurants, children 12 and younger get a free Scary Face Pancake, which is a plain pancake they can decorate with strawberries, whipped cream, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn. There also is a chance for kids to win prizes for sharing their pancake creations on IHOP’s Facebook page or by posting to Instagram or Twitter and using hashtags #ScaryFacePancake and #Entry.

McAlister’s Deli: Kids 12 and younger dressed in costume get free kids’ meals at participating locations with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

Noodles & Company: Through Halloween, get a free kid’s meal for each regular-sized entrée purchased at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Kids get a free dirt cup with the purchase of any Joey Menu entrée on Halloween.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Through Halloween, any child 12 or younger in a costume will receive a free kid’s meal with regular sub purchase at participating locations. No coupon is needed, just ask for the special.

Ruby Tuesday: Kids eat free at participating locations every Tuesday with an adult entrée purchase. Also at participating locations, get the RubyTueGo Family Pasta Bundle for $39.99, which serves four to six people and includes pasta, salad and flatbread.

Tijuana Flats: Each location will distribute free trick-or-treat bags for kids Tuesday, which include a tear-off coupon to use in the future while supplies last. The Tex-Mex chain also will have its weekly Tijuana Tuesdaze taco deal on Halloween.

Spooky specials

Bob Evans: Through Halloween, take $5 off your purchase of $20 or more with a coupon posted on Facebook.com/bobevans.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close Tuesday, go to any Chipotle in costume and you'll get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $3. Plus enter the chain’s “Burritos for a Year Sweepstakes” by texting BOORITO to 888222 by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. Learn more at www.boorito.com.

Denny’s: Get 20 percent off your entire dine-in check Tuesday at participating locations with an email coupon.

On the Border: Through Nov. 3, get a dozen mini burritos, known as BOO-ritos for Halloween, for $12.99 for online and to go orders at participating locations. The mini burritos are available in beef, chicken or combo.

Papa John's: Get a free medium one-topping pizza with $15 regular-price menu purchase and promo code CREEPY.

Papa Murphy’s: For a limited time, get a large Jack-O-Lantern pizza for $8 at participating locations.

Pei Wei: Through Halloween, get 20 percent off a takeout order at participating locations with a coupon posted on the chain's Facebook page.

Pizza Hut: Through Halloween, use promo code SCARYGOOD25 on online orders for 25 percent off menu priced pizzas.

Red Robin: Through Halloween, get 15 percent off online orders with promo code HALLOWEEN15. Plus now through Nov. 5, when you buy a $25 limited edition Thor: Ragnarok Red Robin gift card, you’ll get a free movie ticket to the Marvel movie. Buy a gift card at the restaurant or online.

Sonic: Corn dogs are 50 cents each all-day Tuesday at participating locations.

Bargainista Kelly Tyko of TCPalm.com contributed to this report. Chris Sims is a digital producer at IndyStar. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM