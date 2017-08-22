Ham4All challenge fills social media with song

Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (R) and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda (L) attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Miranda is an American actor, playwright, composer, rapper, and writer, best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musical "Hamilton." / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK)

The man behind one of the world's most popular musicals has now launched the latest social media challenge craze.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced the #Ham4All challenge on Monday as part of a charity contest through Prizeo.

According to the contest website, for a $10 donation you get entered to win a VIP trip to the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. All the money raised goes to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which is made up of 12 organizations doing work with refugees, immigrants and those seeking asylum.

As part of the announcement, Miranda urged everyone to post a video of themselves singing any song from Hamilton and to challenge their friends to take part.

By Monday afternoon, several Broadway, film, and TV stars had taken on the challenge including three members of the current Hamilton cast.

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, joined in on the fun and challenged The Rock.

Kelly Clarkson, who was part of the Hamilton Mixtape, sang a bit too and called on all her fans to show off their singing skills.

Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, who left the Broadway production of Hamilton about two months ago, took on the song 'Wait For It,' but with a bit of a twist.

And Shonda Rhimes tried her hand at some of the trickier rapping moments from the show.

Our cast has accepted @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All Challenge with their rendition of "Me & The Sky-ler Sisters!" Join us: https://t.co/2LrHyVAlXT pic.twitter.com/8ba40dQmwu — Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) June 26, 2017

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA