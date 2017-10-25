Indonesian factory fire kills at least 47 people

This picture shows a general view of a firecracker factory that burned down in Tangerang Kota, Banten province on October 26, 2017. (Photo: DEMY SANJAYA/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - An explosion and raging fire at a firecracker factory near the Indonesian capital on Thursday killed at least 47 people and injured dozens, police said.

Tangerang police chief Hary Kurniawan said the death toll could rise further as many of the dozens of injured have extensive burns. Dozens of injured people were being treated at three hospitals.

All 47 bodies recovered so far were found in the remains of the factory and a search is continuing.

The fire began Thursday morning at the factory located in a warehouse complex in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta. A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory's roof had collapsed.

The factory, with more than 50 employees, began operating less than two months ago, said Kurniawan.

Indonesian forensic policemen work after a fire disaster in Tangerang Kota, Banten province on October 26, 2017. (Photo: DEMY SANJAYA/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

