Is your Sam's Club closing? Here's the list

A sign hangs on the side of a Sam's Club store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

Soon, Sam is going to have less of a club.

With Sam's Club closing 63 stores, the big membership warehouse chain run by Walmart is going to face some big changes. Illinois loses six.

The closings fall across many states, but they hit some harder than others. Alaska, for instance, loses three Sam's Club stores while far more populous Tennessee loses only one.

List of stores closing around the country, with state, city and address:

Alabama

Irondale: 3900 Grants Mill Road, 35210

Alaska

Anchorage, 8801 Old Seward Hwy., 99515

Anchorage, 1074 N Muldoon Road, 99504

Fairbanks, 48 College Road, 99701

Arizona

Casa Grande, 2425 E Florence Blvd., 85194

Chandler, 1375 S Arizona Ave., 85286

Prescott Valley, 5757 E State Route 69, 86314

Scottsdale, 15255 N Northsight Blvd., 85260

California

City of Industry, 17835 Gale Ave, 91748

Stanton, 12540 Beach Blvd., 90680

Sacramento, 3360 El Camino Ave., 95821

San Fernando, 12920 Foothill Blvd., 91340

Connecticut

Manchester, 69 Pavilions Drive, 06042

Orange, 2 Boston Post Road, 06477

Florida

Fern Park, 355 FL-436, 32730

Tampa, 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy., 33611

Georgia

Lithonia, 2994 Turner Hill Road, 30038

Illinois

Batavia, 501 N Randall Road, 60510

Matteson, 21430 S Cicero Ave., 60443

Moline, 6600 44th Ave., 61265

Naperville, 808 S Illinois Rte 59, 60540

Romeoville, 460 S Weber Road, 60446

Streamwood, 900 S Barrington Road, 60107

Wheeling, 1055 McHenry Road, 60090

Indiana

Indianapolis, 3015 W 86th St., 46268

Indianapolis, 10859 E Washington St., 46229

Goshen, 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, 46526

Louisiana

Baton Rouge, 9598 Cortana Place, 70815

Maryland

Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road, 21117

Massachusetts

Worcester, 1 Tobias Boland Way, 01607

Michigan

Farmington Hills, 32625 Northwestern Hwy., 48334

Lansing, 340 E Edgewood Blvd., 48911

Minnesota

Moorhead, 2800 27th Ave S., 56560

St. Louis Park, 3745 Louisiana Ave S., 55426

New Hampshire

Manchester, 200 John E Devine Drive, 03103

Seabrook, 11 Batchelder Road, 03874

New Jersey

Budd Lake, 81 International Dr S., 07828

Linden, 1900 E Linden Ave., 07036

Princeton, 301 Nassau Park Blvd., 08540

New York

Jamestown, 720 Fairmount Ave, NY 14701

Rochester, 700 Elmridge Center Drive, 14626

Rochester, 1600 Marketplace Drive, 14623

Syracuse, 2649 Erie Blvd. E., 13224

North Carolina

Lumberton, 5085 Dawn Drive, 28360

Morrisville, 1101 Shiloh Glenn Drive, 27560

Ohio

Cincinnati, 4825 Marburg Ave., 45209

Loveland, 9570 Fields Ertel Road, 45140

Tennessee

Memphis, 1805 Getwell Road, 38111

Nashville, 615 Old Hickory Blvd., 37209

Texas

Houston, 1615 S Loop W., 77054

Houston, 13331 Westheimer Road, 77077

New Caney, 22296 Market Place Drive, 77357

San Antonio, 12919 San Pedro Ave., 78216

Virginia

Norfolk, 741 E Little Creek Road, 23518

Richmond, 4571 S Laburnum Ave., 23231

Washington

Auburn, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, 98001

Renton, 901 S Grady Way, 98057

Seattle, 13550 Aurora Ave. N., 98133

Wisconsin

Madison, 7050 Watts Road, 53719

West Allis, 1540 S 108th St., 53214

Puerto Rico

Barceloneta, 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera

Bayamon, Carr 830

Humacao, Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos

