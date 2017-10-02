KCEN
Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

What we know about the situation in Las Vegas

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY , TEGNA 7:22 AM. CDT October 02, 2017

Following a deadly shooting in Las Vegas that has left more than 50 people dead and over 200 injured, celebrities are taking to social media to express their grief.  

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Route 91 Harvest festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino at about 10:10 p.m. local time.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police confirmed at a news conference that the shooter had fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. He said officers responded and the suspect was dead. 

Jason Aldean was performing as the shooting began. On Instagram, he said he his crew members were safe and that he was "heartbroken." "Tonight has been beyond horrific," he captioned a picture of the city. 

 

 

Jake Owen, who was slated to perform ahead of Aldean Sunday called the event "unimaginable." "Please pray," he tweeted.

 

 

Chris Young tweeted that he clung to "the floor of a trailer behind the stage" and later added that he felt "lucky to be alive."

 

 

 

 

Brad Paisley dedicated his prayers to those at the festival and tweeted, "There are no words right now that suffice."

 

 

Celine Dion, who has a residency at Caesars Palace, said that she was "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families."

 

 

