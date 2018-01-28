Late Carrie Fisher wins Grammy Award for memoir recording

Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World, 2016 Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher won a posthumous Grammy Award for her "The Princess Diarist" on Sunday.

Fisher died in December 2016 at age 60. The Best Spoken Word Album Grammy was awarded for her audio recording of her memoir based on diaries she kept around the time she starred in the first "Star Wars" film in 1977.

The announcement was greeted with loud cheers in the theater where dozens of early Grammy Awards are being announced.

Also nominated for the award were Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Bruce Springsteen, Shelly Peiken and Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo.

