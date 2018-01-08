NAACP encourages fans to wave anti-Trump towels at College Football Playoff title game

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Republican leadership takes turns speaking to the media at Camp David on January 6, 2018 in Thurmont, Maryland. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2018 Getty Images)

The Atlanta chapter of the NAACP is encouraging fans to bring white towels to Monday's national championship game and wave them at any mention of President Donald Trump, who is expected to be in attendance.

The organization wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that it hopes to create a visual effect reminiscent of a blizzard at Monday's game between Alabama and Georgia.

"Trump supporters mockingly call the opposition snowflakes, but when we come together we create a mighty storm," the Atlanta chapter wrote on Facebook.

Chapter president Richard Rose told USA TODAY Sports on Monday that the organization will also try to make noise on social media before and during the game, by directing tweets with the hashtag #DontCome at President Trump throughout the day and using #AllTrumpLies during the game.

Rose said the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP will not officially participate in any physical gathering before or during the game due to weather and security concerns.

"Trump has made a terrible decision and is disrupting (the national title game) with his presence," the chapter wrote on Facebook. "We respect those who choose to (physically protest), and we fully expect some groups who will be protesting outside the game."

USA TODAY confirmed last week that Trump plans to attend Monday night's game as a guest of Nick and Jamie Ayers; Nick Ayers is Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff. Trump also attended the Army-Navy football game in 2016, after he was elected but before he was inaugurated as president.

ESPN told The Associated Press that it has attempted to set up an interview with Trump during Monday's game but is not hopeful that he will agree to be interviewed. Players from both Alabama and Georgia generally avoided questions about Trump's attendance during media interviews over the weekend.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

