Netflix in February: What's new and expiring

In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen on September 19, 2014 in Paris, France. Netflix September 15 launched service in France, the first of six European countries planned in the coming months. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2014 Getty Images)

Yes, Netflix is well aware that we are in the midst of "cuffing season."

So while you're home cuddling with your (perhaps temporary) beau or lady friend, the streaming service has a bunch of new romantic viewing options in February.

There's the Netflix Original Irreplaceable You, a movie starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who wants to find new love for her fiancé. On the funnier side, there's another fresh Netflix film, When We First Met, starring Adam Devine as a man who uses a magical photo booth to relive a first meeting with a girl who has friend-zoned him.

Not into the lovey stuff? Netflix has its new, lavish-looking Altered Carbon, a series set 300 years in the future where human minds can be downloaded into new bodies, or "human sleeves." Also available is Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 and Duncan Jones' sci-fi Netflix film Mute, starring Alex Skarsgård, Justin Theroux & Paul Rudd.

And there are plenty of other offerings, including several American Pie and Ocean's movies. Scroll through for a partial list of the titles coming to Netflix in February. We'll update this page with more movies and shows coming in and out as Netflix shares them. (And here's what arrived in January.)

Scroll down for the list of everything new and expiring on Netflix in Feb.

Available Feb. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Available Feb. 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

Available Feb. 7

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available Feb. 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 17

Blood Money

Available Feb. 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 21

Forgotten-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Available Feb. 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available Feb. 23

Marseille: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

Available Feb. 26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Available Feb. 27

Derren Brown: The Push-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

© 2018 USATODAY.COM