Plane with 10 foreigners aboard crashes in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA (AP) - The Costa Rican government says that a plane with 10 foreigners and two local crewmembers has crashed in a wooded area.

The Public Safety Ministry has posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

Sunday's statement says there were 10 foreigners and two Costa Rican crew members aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air, which had taken off nearby.

