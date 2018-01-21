SAG Awards 2018: Winners list

The 'Actor' statue on display before the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Trophy Room at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image, 2018 Getty Images)

Who won big at this year's 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAG Awards? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the night.

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri -- WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya -- WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies -- WINNER

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Actress in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless -- WINNER

Marc Maron, GLOW

Actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep -- WINNER

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Ensemble in a comedy series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep -- WINNER

Life achievement award

Morgan Freeman

