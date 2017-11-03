KCEN
Close

Snoop Dogg stands over Trump's dead body on album cover

Snoop Dogg's new album cover shows him looking over a body draped with an American flag and a toe tag with 'Trump' written on it.

Associated Press , TEGNA 6:10 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

An album cover image posted to Snoop Dogg's Instagram account showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of President Donald Trump has been removed from the platform.

The cover of the "Make America Crip Again" EP shows the rapper looking on as a body covered with a U.S. flag lies on a gurney with a toe tag reading "TRUMP." The image is a play on the cover for Ice Cube's 1991 album "Death Certificate."

 

 

A post shared by KingEvoTheDon (@kingevothedon12) on

 

The photo was shared by Snoop Dogg Tuesday and later removed.

Snoop Dogg drew a rebuke from Trump on Twitter in March after releasing a music video in which he pointed a toy gun at a clown dressed like the president and pulled the trigger.

 

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories