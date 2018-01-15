Surprising ways to stay fit outside the gym

Trying to lose weight? Here are some surprising things you can do outside the gym that might help shed some pounds.
- Eating spicy foods, including ginger, oregano, and cinnamon can help boost your metabolism
- Stop sitting still-- people who move around a lot often weigh less
- Laugh more. Laughing for 15 minutes can burn 40 calories and release hormones that curb your appetite.
