'This is Us' season 2, episode 13 after show

THIS IS US -- "That'll Be The Day" Episode 213 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down episode 13 of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creators, producers and cast members.

The groups discuss show themes, such as reconciliation, personal growth and perfectionism.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

© 2018 NBCNEWS.COM