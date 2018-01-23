KCEN
Close

'This is Us' season 2, episode 13 after show

The cast of 'This is Us' discusses this week's episode.

KING 8:59 PM. CST January 23, 2018

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down episode 13 of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creators, producers and cast members. 

The groups discuss show themes, such as reconciliation, personal growth and perfectionism. 

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

© 2018 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories