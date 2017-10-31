KCEN
'This is Us' season 2, episode 6 after show

The cast breaks down the latest episode of "This is Us."

October 31, 2017

The cast of NBC’s "This is Us" breaks down the sixth episode of the show’s second season in a web extra "That was Us."

The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and cast members.

The groups discuss show themes, such as motherhood and in-law relationships.

"This is Us" is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

