Trump: Bannon 'lost his mind' after firing

Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Steve Bannon, in response to the former White House strategist's comments describing a June 2016 meeting between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous."

Bannon reportedly made the remarks last July and told the author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House: “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers."

Just a few hours after that excerpt came to light, President Trump released a fiery statement declaring that when Bannon "was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

Trump also claimed that Bannon had "nothing" to do with him or his presidency and says "he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was."

President Trump's full statement:

Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.

Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn't represent my base—he's only in it for himself.

Steve pretends to be at war with the media,which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.

We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down."

USA TODAY and The Associated Press contributed to this story

