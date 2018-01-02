Trump says he will announce fake news awards

President Trump will be crowing a fake news champion.
Trump tweeted Tuesday evening he will be announcing awards for the "most dishonest and corrupt media" on Monday.
Subjects will cover "dishonesty and bad reporting in various categories," he added.
I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
The president has long complained about the media's coverage of the White House and has said he uses social media to challenge news reports about his administration.
I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair “press,” now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent “sources” are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017
